Nicollet County Public health hosting drive-thru vaccination clinics

Nicollet County Public Health is hosting two drive-thru vaccination clinics.

Both clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which is a one dose vaccination.

The first clinic is Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at the St. Peter Health and Human Services building.

The second clinic will be held Monday, May 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Mankato Health and Human Services Building.

Appointments aren’t necessary, but participants can register in advance. The vaccine is free, and insurance information will not be taken.

REGISTER FOR SATURDAY’S CLINIC

REGISTER FOR MONDAY’S CLINIC