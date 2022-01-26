Nicollet County resident among 52 COVID deaths reported Wedensday

A resident of Nicollet County was among the 57 COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.

The death involved a person in their late 60’s, according to MDH. A resident in their early 50’s from Renville County also died. Minnesota’s death is now at 11,282.

Another 15,572 new infections were also logged Wednesday, which included 137 cases in Blue Earth County, 58 in Brown County, and 51 in Martin County.

MDH reports 1,553 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Tuesday, with 227 of those patients requiring intensive care.