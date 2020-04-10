Nicollet County resident dies from COVID-19

(St. Peter, MN) – COVID-19 has killed a Nicollet County resident, public health officials announced Thursday.

A press release from Nicollet County Public Health said the deceased was a person in their 90’s who died April 9.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death in Nicollet County from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the release.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the patient who died,” said Cassandra Sassenberg, Nicollet County Health and Human Services director. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

County health officials recommend residents help slow the spread of the virus by limiting movement in the community to essential needs, wearing cloth face covering in public, and practicing personal protective measures.