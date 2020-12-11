Nicollet County resident in their 30’s dies of COVID; 3 deaths in Blue Earth County

A person in their 30’s from Nicollet County has died of COVID-19, and Blue Earth County reported three new deaths, according to the latest data from state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 92 total deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll since the start of the pandemic to 4,292.

MDH says the Nicollet County resident was 35 to 39 years of age, and one of two deaths in the county Friday. The second involved a patient in their 80’s.

The three deaths reported in Blue Earth County involved individuals in their 60’s, 80’s, and 90’s. One death was also recorded in Brown County; it involved a person in their 90’s, according to Friday’s data. McLeod, Nobles, and Rice counties also recorded deaths.

Here are the total number of deaths in the counties reporting new fatalities Friday:

Blue Earth – 22

Brown – 22

Nicollet – 29

McLeod – 29

Nobles – 40

Rice – 45

Hospitalizations have been on the decline, with Friday’s report showing 1,261 COVID patients hospitalized, including 342 in intensive care.

The number of the newly confirmed positive cases Friday was slightly higher than the previous report, with 3,773 people testing positive for the virus.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 20

Brown – 17 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 13 (5 probable)

Faribault – 13 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 22

Freeborn – 11

Jackson – 15 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 8

Lyon – 32 (2 probable)

Martin – 17 (3 probable)

McLeod – 43

Mower – 20

Murray – 5 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 10

Nobles – 26 (4 probable)

Redwood – 3

Renville – 10

Rice – 57 (1 probable)

Sibley – 6 (1 probable)

Steele – 22 (1 probable)

Waseca – 6

Watonwan – 6