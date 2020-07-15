Nicollet County resident in their 50’s dies of COVID-19; 27 new cases in Blue Earth County

(St. Paul, MN) – A Nicollet County resident in their 50’s has died of COVID-19, according to state health officials.

The death was one of eight statewide, according to the latest numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s total to 1,518.

Wednesday data from MDH reports 578 new COVID-19 cases, 27 from Blue Earth County, which has seen a steady increase of the virus in the last few weeks.

Counties also reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota include:

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 2

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 3

Lyon – 5

Martin – 4

Mower – 3

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 1

Rice – 4

Sibley – 1

Steele – 1

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 1

MDH says hospitalizations increased from 236 the previous day to 254 on Wednesday. There are currently 106 people hospitalized in intensive care.

There are 43,742 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, according to MDH.