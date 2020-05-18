Nicollet County says to expect ‘sizeable increase’ in COVID-19 cases

(St. Peter, MN) – Nicollet County health officials said Sunday that the public should expect to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as two more people in the county died of the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported one death in Nicollet County on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to number of deaths to three. The resident was a person in their 80’s, according to MDH.

But in a press release from Nicollet County Health, Director Cassandra Sassenberg said there were two new deaths, and a considerable increase in lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Information about the fourth death is not yet available from MDH.

“Nicollet County is experiencing a considerable increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said the release. “This week, we became aware of many new cases, and unfortunately lost two individuals to the virus.”

In an email with the release, Sassenberg said that MDH’s daily Situation Updates do not yet include many recently confirmed cases. “The numbers reported for Nicollet County will increase sizably during the upcoming week,” said her email.

Nicollet County health officials also stressed the importance of limiting movement and socializing to help stop the spread of coronavirus.