Nicollet County sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; newest cases in younger people

(St. Peter, MN) – Nicollet County health officials say eleven new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday marks the county’s largest single-day increase to date during the pandemic.

“Our newest cases are occurring in younger age groups, ranging from ages ten to 49, and through community exposure,” said Cassandra Sassenberg, the county’s Health and Human Services director.

Sassenburg says the county is particularly seeing spread resulting from time spent in bars, restaurants, social gatherings, and returns to the workplace.

County health officials say they are encouraging people to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing. People aware that they were exposed to COVID-19 should also stay home for the recommended 14-day quarantine, says the county.

Anyone in need of support or resources is encouraged to contact Nicollet County Public Health at (507) 934-8550.