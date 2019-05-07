Nicollet County Sheriff: 6 busted in prostitution sting

(St. Peter, MN) – The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office says multiple suspects have been arrested in a Friday prostitution sting.

According to a release from Investigator Marc Chadderdon, law enforcement posed as prostitutes online and responded to ads selling sex.  Six people were arrested and processed at the Nicollet County Jail before being released.

The suspects’ names will be released pending formal charges.

The New Ulm Police Department, Mankato Department of Public Safety, and the Minnesota Drug Task Force were all participating agencies.

There have been 116 prostitution-related arrests  Nicollet, Brown, and Blue Earth Counties since November 2014, according to the release.

