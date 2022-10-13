Nicollet County Sheriff continues search for missing man

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance as they continue the search for a missing man.

Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, of Nicollet, was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet on September 30. Jeffrey was wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants, and a green hat. He was also carrying a backpack.

Abrahamsen is a white male 5’9, 144 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Jeffrey does not have his medication with him and they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Abrahamsen’s whereabouts should contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570