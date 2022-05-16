Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange announces run for 6th term

Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange is running for re-election.

Lange said in a press release Monday that he’ll seek a sixth term as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the citizens of Nicollet County have afforded me to serve as your sheriff for the past 20 years,” Lange said in his release.

Lange has been sheriff for 20 years and has served his entire 37-year career in law enforcement within Nicollet County.

Lange will be up against Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon, who announced his candidacy last month.