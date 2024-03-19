Nicollet County Sheriff investigating campground burglary, stolen campers

The Nicollet County Sheriff is investigating a burglary and stolen campers at a campground in rural North Mankato.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a past-occurred break-in at the Sawmill Campground on March 15. The caller told investigators multiple locks were cut on outbuildings and campers. The complainant believed two campers were missing and others showed signs of tampering.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the residence, several campers, and outbuildings had been burglarized. A press release from Nicollet County Investigator Darrin Isaacson says one camper has been confirmed missing and a second is believed stolen, pending owner confirmation.

Police say an early 2000’s Ford Super Duty truck of an unknown color was seen at the campground next to the stolen camper on March 12 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The camper is a 2002 28′ Forest River Wildwood.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who may have seen vehicles or people at the Sawmill Campground around March 12 are asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570.