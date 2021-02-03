Nicollet County Sheriff warns of mail thefts

The Nicollet County Sheriff is investigating a string of mail thefts in the county, potentially connected to other thefts around the state.

A release from the sheriff’s office says suspects in a black sedan vehicle were seen Monday taking mail from mailboxes. Several pieces of mail were recovered that belonged to residents in Nicollet, Sibley, McLeod, and Steele counties.

Police believe the thieves are targeting mail containing personal checks or cash, and recommend that residents use the post office to mail bills and checks.

Anyone who sees suspicious behavior in their neighborhood, and anyone with information regarding the recent thefts should contact the sheriff’s office.