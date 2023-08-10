Nicollet County Sheriff warns of paving scams

The Nicollet County Sheriff is warning citizens after receiving multiple complaints about paving scams.

A press release says the sheriff’s office has received reports of door-to-door soliciting for asphalt work by an out-of-state crew. Investigators say the scams include jobs where the asphalt is half as thick as it should be and residents being falsely told there was extra asphalt from a nearby job.

The scammers offer services such as driveway paving, painting, adding or replacing lightning rods, and roofing, according to the press release.

Investigators are asking residents to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office before entering into an agreement with the out-of-state crew or giving them money.