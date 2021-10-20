Nicollet County Sheriff warns of phone scam

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which the perpetrator pretended to be a local investigator.

The sheriff’s office received information from the Mankato Department of Public Safety that a resident had received a scam call from someone who identified themself as Investigator Charles Bryant with the Nicollet County Sheriff.

A press release says an actual Nicollet County investigator tried to contact Mr. Bryant, who opted not to speak with police.

Anyone who may have had contact with this particular scammer and has experienced loss as a result is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.