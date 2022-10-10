Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, of Nicollet, was last seen Sept 30 riding his black electric bicycle. Family members reported that Abrahamsen does not have his medication with him and they are concerned for his welfare.

Abrahamsen is a white male, 5’9 tall, weighing 144 lbs with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Abrahamsen should contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570.