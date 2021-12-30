Nicollet County starting weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in January

Nicollet County Public Health will offer weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in January to make vaccines easily accessible.

The clinics will offer first, second, and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Clinics will be held Thursdays, January 6 through January 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Peter Health & Human Services building. The clinics are for ages five and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No appointment is necessary and the vaccine is free.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON VACCINE ELIGIBILITY