Nicollet County waiving property tax penalties until July

(St. Peter, MN) – Nicollet County announced it will waive the first-half property tax late payment penalty until July 15 for for qualifying owners impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Properties that qualify include non-escrowed commercial property with a business that was required to close under Governor Tim Walz’s executive orders that were issued between March 16, 2020 and May 15, 2020.

Qualifying taxpayers can simply pay by the new deadline, according to a release from the county. Non-qualifying properties in Nicollet County are still required to pay their first-half property taxes by May 15, with late penalties still applying.

Those eligible to receive a penalty abatement must submit an application to Nicollet County. The application can be completed online, and must be submitted by May 15.