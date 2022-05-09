Nicollet man accused of molesting relative

A Nicollet man is accused of past sexual assaults involving a minor relative.

Dale Emil Dolejs, 82, was charged Monday in Le Sueur County Court with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, the now-teenaged victim told investigators Dolejs sexually assaulted her between the ages of 6 and 9.

Dolejs allegedly fondled the girl on multiple occasions and forced her to touch his genitals. The complaint says he told her not to tell anyone because he would go to jail.

Last month, Dolejs admitted to touching the girl inappropriately, according to the complaint. He told police the incidents happened in his bedroom at his home in Montgomery, where he had lived at the time.

Investigators say Dolejs acknowledged that he had “felt her up.” The complaint says he also admitted to touching the girl’s genitals when she was younger as he changed her diaper. Dolejs admitted to three to four assaults, according to police, and indicated he was drunk, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Dolejs admitted the girl asked him to stop but he refused.

Dolejs has been summoned to appear in Le Sueur County Court.