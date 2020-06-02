Nicollet man charged in crash that killed Mankato motorcylist

(Mankato, MN) – A Nicollet man is facing charges for a crash that killed a rural Mankato motorcyclist in early spring.

Raymond Arthur Nourie, 62, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with careless driving for the crash that killed Michael John Borresen-Berg, 40, of rural Mankato.

The crash happened north of Mankato on March 31 at County Rd 5 and 231st Lane. An initial crash report from the Blue Earth County Sheriff said Borresen-Berg was traveling south of Co Rd 5 when his motorcycle collided with Nourie’s pickup, which was pulling a trailer.

A criminal complaint says Nourie was northbound on Third Avenue when he turned left to go onto 231st Lane, cutting off Borresen-Berg on his motorcycle, and causing him to brake abruptly at about 42 miles per hour. The motorcycle skidded over 100 feet before striking the front of Nourie’s pickup, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Borresen-Berg was thrown from the bike, and died at the scene of the crash.

Nourie told police he was looking in the rear view mirror while turning and did not see the motorcycle, but felt the impact when it hit the pickup.

Neither driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

Nourie has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court on July 9. He also faces two traffic misdemeanor charges.