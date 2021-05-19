Nicollet man critically injured in crash north of Mapleton

A Nicollet man was critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash north of Mapleton.

Bradley Lawrence Darling, 31, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with life-threatening injuries following the crash at Highway 22 and Blue Earth County Rd 8, according to a state patrol crash report.

Darling was a passenger in a 1998 Camaro driven by Christopher Logan Stolt, 30, of Nicollet.

Stolt was eastbound on Co Rd 8 when the Camaro and an SUV that was northbound on Highway 22 collided at the intersection of the two roads.

The SUV was driven by Erin Michelle Zempel, 27, of Delevan.

Stolt and Zempel weren’t injured.

The state patrol reports the crash time as 6:26 a.m.