Nicollet schools gets federal grant for play equipment

Nicollet Public Schools has been awarded a federal grant to update aging playground equipment at its Early Childhood Learning Center.

The school district will get $32,300 to upgrade from the old playground equipment.

The funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, was announced jointly by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith yesterday.

“Kids need up-to-date playground equipment to play safely,” said Klobuchar. “With this federal funding, Nicollet Public Schools will be able to make needed replacements at the Early Childhood Center playground so kids can keep having fun.”