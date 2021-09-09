Nicollet Senior High School reports 5+ active COVID cases, according to MDH

Nicollet Senior High School has reported five or more active cases of COVID-19, according to data released by state health officials on Thursday.

The report from the Minnesota Department of Health is updated every Thursday. The report lists schools that have recorded five or more confirmed coronavirus cases in students or staff who were in a school building while infectious during a two-week period.

Schools are removed from the list if no new cases are reported for 28 days.

The first day of school in Nicollet was Sept 7.