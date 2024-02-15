Nicollet woman injured in crash that shut down Highway 111

A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Nicollet that shut down Highway 111.

Marlene Helen Wilking, 68, of Nicollet, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the 3 p.m. crash.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Wilking was northbound on Highway 111 in a Buick Encore that left the road and struck a utility pole just north of Highway 99.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and Wilking was wearing her seat belt.

Highway 111 was detoured as emergency personnel worked the crash scene.