Nighttime fire causes damage at Snell Motors

A fire caused damages at Snell Motors Wednesday night.

Mankato Public Safety responded just before 11 pm. to a report of a structure fire in the repair shop of Snell Motors, at 1900 Madison Ave.

Fire crews extinguished a vehicle on fire and ventilated the building, according to a press release. Sprinkler systems activated and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles and equipment.

There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at $20,000.