Nitty Gritty Band bringing farewell tour to Mankato

The beloved Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is bringing their farewell tour to Mankato.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Friday, June 21. Tickets for “All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour” start at $37.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.

For nearly six decades, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has entertained country audiences with their timeless hits “Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin’ in the Dark,” and many more.

“Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us,” the band said in a statement. “The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience—that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That’s the very spirit we’ll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour.”

