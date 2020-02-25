Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – One of country music’s most accomplished bands will perform in Mankato this coming summer.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will play the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Saturday, June 20th. Ticket prices start at $43 and go on sale Friday, February 28th at noon.

Following an extended 50th year anniversary, the band became a six-piece ensemble for the first time since their early jug band days. All six members sing, the harmonies adding a powerful new component for the legendary band.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played their first gig in 1966. The band secured 16 Top 10 country hits between 1983 and 1990, including #1 hits such as Long Hard Road, Modern Day Romance, and Fishin’ in the Dark.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.