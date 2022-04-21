Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Vetter Stone Amphitheater

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will play in Mankato next month.

The band will take the stage at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

With a commitment to creating and preserving bluegrass, folk, and country music, the band is gearing up to release the Dirt Does Dylan album – a compilation of songs from the legendary Bob Dylan’s songbook – on May 20, the day after the Mankato show. The record is produced by Ray Kennedy and features artists such as Jason Isbell, the War & Treaty, Steve Earle, and Rosanne Cash.