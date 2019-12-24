No arrests in Minnesota shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured

(AP) – Sheriff officials say no one has been arrested in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis restaurant that left one person dead and seven others injured.

Anoka County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Wayne Heath said Monday that an altercation just after midnight Sunday in the parking lot of Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Spring Lake Park culminated in the shooting.

Heath says it’s not yet known whether more than one person fired a gun, only that multiple shots were fired. He says the suspect or suspects are not among the victims and that no weapon has been recovered.