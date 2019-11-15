No cash needed! Salvation Army red kettles go digital

(Mankato, MN) – No cash, no worries for anyone who wants to throw some dough into a Salvation Army red kettle this year.

Starting this Christmas season, every red kettle in Minnesota and North Dakota will be equipped with Apple Pay and Google Pay. It’s the first time in the organization’s 130 year history that those strapped for cash can donate by digital means.

Doners will simply need to “bump” or scan their phones to give.

The red kettle donations provide food, clothing, shelter, family mentoring, disaster relief, and other critical services for people in need. Funds are distributed to local Salvation Army units.

