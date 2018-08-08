No Charges Against St. James Officer Who Shot And Killed Man At Casey’s

No charges will be filed against a St. James police officer who shot and killed a Gaylord man at a Casey’s gas station in January.

The Washington County Attorney’s office determined that Assistant Chief of Police Rochelle Hanson was “wholly justified” when she fired on 20-year-old Gilberto Salas. The county attorney says Hanson acted in self defense and within her rights, and therefore declined to charge her.

Watonwan County Attorney Stephen Lindee said in a press release that the file for the investigation into the death of Salas was forwarded to Washington County for a completely independent assessment of the case.

According to findings from the Washington County attorney, Hanson went home for lunch on January 31, 2018 when she heard of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on radio traffic. Hanson located the SUV and recognized the driver as Salas, who soon abandoned the case, jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot to Casey’s.

Hanson and other officers on the scene ordered Salas to the floor and tried administering a taser on him several times, but he remained unaffected. Hanson shot Salas after he advanced towards her with a knife after refusing several commands to drop his weapon. She fired four shots total at Salas.

Hanson later told investigators she thought she was going to die that day.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner concluded Salas died of a gunshot wound to the head. According to reports, he had a blood alcohol level of .055 and there was methamphetamine present in his system.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

