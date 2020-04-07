No injuries after North Mankato hotel fire

(North Mankato, MN) – No one was injured Monday in a hotel fire in North Mankato.

North Mankato fire crews responded to the Northwood Inn on Range Street at 3:20 p.m. for the fire, which had broken out in a a second-floor hotel room.

Initial responders found heavy smoke on the first and second floor and assisted with evacuating the building.

The fire was extinguished and it was determined the room was unoccupied.

No one was displaced by the fire.

The North Mankato Fire Department and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause.