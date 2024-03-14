No injuries at MEI fire near St. Clair

No one was injured in a fire at a manufacturing business near St. Clair Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. at MEI Total Elevator Solutions, which has a rural Mankato address.

Crews from St. Cliar, Eagle Lake, and Janesville responded to the fire.

“We are still gathering details regarding an early morning fire that occurred at our headquarters in Mankato, MN,” says a statement from MEI. “Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, and it was contained to a small area within our manufacturing plant.”

The statement says the plant will remain operational as investigators determine the cause of the fire.