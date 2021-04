No one was injured in a fire that damaged a Mankato home Wednesday morning.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 10:46 a.m. to 1120 N Fourth St, where firefighters found smoke coming from the home.

Fire crews entered the residence and extinguished the fire, according to a release from public safety.

Damages are estimated at $60,000.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.