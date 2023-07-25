No injuries in South Bend semi crash that shut down roadway

No one was injured when a semi veered off-road in South Bend Township Monday afternoon.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at Hemlock Rd (Co Rd 33) and Waseca Ave at 1:26 p.m.



Cpt Paul Barta with the sheriff’s office says the semi was westbound on Hemlock when it veered off-road and tipped over.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from North Carolina, wasn’t injured.

Barta said the roadway was closed for two to three hours for crash cleanup. The semi was hauling grain.