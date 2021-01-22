No injuries reported after a pair of nearly identical crashes 12 hours apart in Sibley Co

Icy conditions contributed to pair of nearly identical crashes that happened in Sibley County just 12 hours apart.

Both crashes happened on Sibley Co Rd 13 (441st Ave), about a half-mile north of Highway 5.

The first crash happened at 3:31 p.m. Thursday. A sheriff’s release says Cassidy Schoener, 18, of Gaylord, was northbound on Co Rd 13 when she lost control of her vehicle on an icy s-curve. Schoener’s vehicle went in the ditch, then came to rest, after overturning, on the passenger side, according to the release. Police say Schoener wasn’t injured in the crash, but her vehicle sustained severe damage.

The second crash happened at 3:11 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s release says Julia Larson, 22, of Gaylord, was northbound on Co Rd 13 when she lost control of her vehicle on an icy s-curve. Her vehicle entered the ditch, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side, according to the release. Larson was not injured during the crash, but her vehicle sustained severe damage, according to the release.

Both women were wearing seatbelts.