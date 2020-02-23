No injuries reported after kitchen fire at Mankato apartment

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato fire officials say there were no injuries in a kitchen fire near the university campus Friday.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 1:28 p.m. Feb 21 to the Summit & Jacob Heights apartments at 1801 Monks Ave for a kitchen fire.

Smoke detectors alerted residents of the fire, which was in the area of the dishwasher, according to a press release. Sprinklers activated and residents used a fire extinguisher, limiting damage and keeping the fire under control until firefighters arrived to extinguish it.

Damages were estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.