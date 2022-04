No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in St. Peter.

The St. Peter Fire Department responded to a blaze at 703 N 3rd St at about 1:39 a.m. Friday.

Responding crews discovered the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

All of the occupants of the home were able to escape without harm, according to a press release from Fire Chief Matt Ulman.

Crews were on the scene until about 4:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.