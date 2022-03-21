No injuries reported in Friday house fire

No one was injured Friday in a fire at a rental property in Mankato.
Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 1721 6th Ave at 5:31 a.m. Friday morning.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building’s roof and extinguished it. A press release says the building’s occupants were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported.
Damages to the building are estimated at $150,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
North Mankato fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.