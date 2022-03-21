      Weather Alert

No injuries reported in Friday house fire

Mar 21, 2022 @ 10:12am

No one was injured Friday in a fire at a rental property in Mankato.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 1721 6th Ave at 5:31 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building’s roof and extinguished it.   A press release says the building’s occupants were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported.

Damages to the building are estimated at $150,000.  The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

North Mankato fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

