No injuries reported in Mankato bedroom fire

(Mankato, MN) – No one was injured when a fire started in the bedroom of a Mankato home Friday afternoon.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at a 1404 3rd Ave at 2:01 p.m. The blaze was quickly extinguished after crews located the fire in a bedroom on the home’s second story, according to a release from the Public Safety.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, according to the release.

Damages are estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.