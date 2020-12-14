No injuries reported in Mankato business

No injuries were reported in a fire at a Mankato business Sunday afternoon.

Mankato Public Safety responded to Fiber Commercial Technologies at 241 Mohr Dr at about 2:25 p.m.

Associate Director Jeff Bengston said the fire appears to have originated in a pile of recycled carpet material that was stored on the ground outside of the building. When crews arrived, the fire was burning in the pile and had moved up the side of the storage silo.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour, according to Bengston.

Damages were estimated at about $5,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.