No injuries reported in North Mankato fire

No injuries were reported after a fire at a North Mankato duplex Sunday morning.

The North Mankato Fire Department responded to the residential fire at 335 & 335 1/2 Wheeler Ave at 6:40 a.m. A press release says the fire was coming through the roof from the attic space when emergency crews arrived.

NMFD says the upstairs unit received moderate fire and smoke damage, as well as heavy water damage. The downstairs unit sustained heavy water damage, says the release.

Fire crews were on the scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours.

The NMFD and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.