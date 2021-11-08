No injuries reported in St. James apartment fire

No injuries were reported after the St. James Department responded to a call at Park Apartments Saturday afternoon.

Fire and ambulance crews responded to the building at around 2:30 p.m., where a fire had apparently started on the seventh floor, but only smoke remained. The fire had been contained to one apartment and extinguished, according to a social media post from St. James Police.

Residents were evacuated until the building was deemed safe to return.

The incident remains under investigation.