No injuries reported in St. James apartment fire

Nov 8, 2021 @ 6:01am

No injuries were reported after the St. James Department responded to a call at Park Apartments Saturday afternoon. 

Fire and ambulance crews responded to the building at around 2:30 p.m., where a fire had apparently started on the seventh floor, but only smoke remained.  The fire had been contained to one apartment and extinguished, according to a social media post from St. James Police.

Residents were evacuated until the building was deemed safe to return. 

The incident remains under investigation.

