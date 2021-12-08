No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident in Mower County Wednesday afternoon

Deputies with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a county snow plow and a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark May reported that deputies responded to the accident scene at the intersection of 610th Ave. and 220th St. in Red Rock Township at approximately 2:18 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the pickup truck stated to a deputy that he was traveling northbound on County Road 19 and was unable to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with 220th St. due to the snow and ice covered road. The pickup driver went on to state that he could see the snow plow traveling west on 220th St. and honked his horn in an attempt to warn the plow driver, but he was unable to avoid a collision at the intersection.

May stated that the pickup truck and the snow plow both sustained minor damage in the accident, and no injuries were reported.