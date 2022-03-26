No injuries reported in Waterville bar fire

Officials say no one was injured when a bar in Waterville started on fire early Saturday morning.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff responded to a report of a fire at the Funky Munky Bar on Main St East at 3:07 a.m.

The Waterville Fire Department arrived on the scene and was able to contain and extinguish the fire with the help of a number of local agencies.

There were no reports of injuries.

A press release from Le Sueur County didn’t give details about the extent of damage to the bar, but SMN has reached out to the agency.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal, and the Waterville Police Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Le Center, Kilkenny, and New Richland assisted at the scene.