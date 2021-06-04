No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County from Thursday to Friday

For the second straight day Friday, Mower County logged 4,574 confirmed and 130 probable COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 4,704 since the onset of the pandemic, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,705 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 592,200 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 13,367 cumulative cases Friday, up five from Thursday, Steele County reported 3,966 cumulative cases Friday, up one from Thursday, Freeborn County confirmed 3,459 cumulative COVID-19 cases Friday, a rise of two from Thursday, Dodge County now has 1,872 cumulative cases, up one from Thursday and Fillmore County reported 1,572 cumulative COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 257 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Friday for a cumulative total of 602,134, and they added that there were eight additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state from Thursday to Friday for a cumulative total of 7,445 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 32,189 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 6,535 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.