No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County from Tuesday to Wednesday

For the second day in a row, Mower County logged 4,571 confirmed and 130 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 4,701 since the onset of the pandemic, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,668 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 591,800 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County reported 13,355 cumulative cases Wednesday, up two from Tuesday, Steele County confirmed 3,962 cumulative cases Wednesday, up one from Tuesday and Freeborn County recorded 3,453 cumulative COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which was unchanged from Tuesday. Dodge County now has 1,870 cumulative cases, up one from Tuesday and Fillmore County reported 1,572 cumulative COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 128 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Wednesday for a cumulative total of 601,645, and they added that there were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the state from Tuesday to Wednesday to keep the cumulative total at 7,427 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 32,090 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 6,513 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.