No One Injured In Early Morning Mankato House Fire

Getty Images

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Mankato Thursday.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the structure fire at 204 Shaubut St at 3:28 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof of the house and extinguished the fire.

The occupants of the home were able to safely escape after they were alerted by smoke detectors. There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com