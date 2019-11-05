No WE Fest Next Year in Detroit Lakes

The bad news for country music fans is that there won’t be a WE Fest next year, but the good news is that it’ll be staying in Detroit Lakes for the foreseeable future.

The three-day festival has been held at the Soo Pass Ranch annually since 1983, during which time it has attracted some of the biggest names in country music to western Minnesota.

But next year the festival is taking a break, which comes after the event was sold to concert promoters Live Nation earlier this year.

In statements on the WE Fest social media pages, Live Nation says 2020 will be used as a “planning year,” with the intention of the event returning as a “bigger and better” festival in summer 2021.

“We are so excited to embark on this new journey with WE Fest,” the company said. “With 37 years under its belt, we know this festival is an important part of the Detroit Lakes community and so, our goal is to continue to honor and build upon this special event.”

Furthermore, Live Nation’s president of country touring Brian O’Connell put to bed any rumors that the company was looking for a new venue.

“All of the rumors that are flying around that we’re going to move the festival and all that kind of stuff are not true,” he said, per the Forum News Service.

“We want to take the time to get to know the 37-year tradition of WE Fest and talk to as many people as we can who have been involved with it. … There is a lot of history that we need to be respectful of, and a lot of people who are very invested in this festival.”

Last year’s event featured headliners such as Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Brooks and Dunn, with Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert previously playing the event.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: wefest.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook