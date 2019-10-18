NOAA Reveals Its Winter Predictions for Minnesota…And It Ain’t Good

As winter draws inexorably nearer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some predictions for what America can expect from its cold months.

And it’s good news for Minnesotans … who are fans of snow, as the entire state is within the area that the NOAA is predicting will have higher than average levels of precipitation between December and February.

What’s more, the lower three-quarters of the state – which includes the Twin Cities – has a higher chance of getting above average snow than the top quarter.

NOAA

“Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Alaska and Hawaii this winter, along with portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast,” the NOAA said.

We’re already coming off of a very snowy winter last time around, which saw snowfall records set in the Twin Cities in February, as well as the state being subjected to a blast of Polar Vortex in January.

In terms of temperatures, the NOAA is predicting that a huge swathe of the U.S. has a high probability that it will be warmer than normal this winter.

That is, except the Midwest, of which the NOAA is saying there is an “equal chance” of it being either warmer or colder than normal.