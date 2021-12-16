North Carolina semi driver injured in one-vehicle rollover-type accident in Freeborn County Wednesday evening

A semi driver from North Carolina was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2019 International semi truck and trailer being driven by 29-year old Eric James Moore of Winston-Salem, North Carolina was westbound on I-90 at approximately 7:27 p.m. Wednesday when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch at milepost 171 in Oakland Township.

Moore suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol reported that road conditions were wet at the time of the accident, and they added that Moore was wearing his seatbelt.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene Wednesday evening.